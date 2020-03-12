Former Air Force Academy cadet sentenced for sex assault of student

DENVER (The Denver Post) — A former U.S. Air Force Academy cadet has been sentenced to five years in prison following his conviction for sexually assaulting a fellow cadet.

The Denver Post reports 20-year-old Pablo Velarde of Lima, Peru, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Denver Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn’s office says Velarde was sentenced on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact.

Authorities say Valarde assaulted the woman in her dormitory room in October 2018.

The Air Force Academy withdrew Velarde’s enrollment before the trial.