Foot chase leads to containment in Colorado Springs; felony parole violator captured

COLORADO SPRINGS — A known felon has been apprehended after he ran from police and tried to hide from officers.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Homeless Outreach Team Officers were addressing camping violations in Dorchester Park when they found two people with active warrants. 53-year-old Reginald Franklin was one of the suspects police identified as a felony parole violator.

When Franklin began walking away, police ordered him to stop but he refused.

Officers chased Franklin to the 200 block of East Las Vegas Street, but temporarily lost sight of him.

Containment was set up with the assistance of Gold Hill Patrol Officers and Downtown Area Response Team Officers. A short time later, Franklin was found hiding behind a residence in the 200 block of East Las Vegas Street, near the Springs Rescue Mission.

He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to CJC on his felony warrant.