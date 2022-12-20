(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Teller County on a charge of Sexual Assault on a Child.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) sent out a press release on Tuesday, and said 60-year-old Shawn Lance Swisher of Florissant was taken into custody at his home on a warrant for Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

TCSO said a warrant of Swisher’s home was also carried out at the time of his arrest. A second search warrant was executed at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses near Woodland Park.

TCSO said Swisher is currently being held at the Teller County Detention Facility, and the investigation remains active.