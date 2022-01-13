Florence police: Woman arrested after leaking confidential files on Facebook

FLORENCE, Colo. — The woman Florence police say leaked confidential information regarding an ongoing case has been arrested.

Keri Heitman-Warner, 53, is accused of retaliating against witnesses, intimidating a witness, and tampering with a witness after, police say, she posted a friend’s felony criminal case discovery on local Facebook pages back in October 2021.

According to the Florence Police Department, the discovery was for another person’s case that was pending in courts. Police say Heitman-Warner’s posts placed witnesses and others named within the case in harm’s way at risk of retaliation by the suspects.

Heitman-Warner was arrested on Monday, Jan. 10 and booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on a no-bond warrant pending an appearance in court.