FLORENCE, Colo. — The Florence Police Department is searching for a man accused of committing fraud by check and issuing bad checks.

According to police, Michael A. McGuire, 58, is wanted on a $1,000 bond. He is 5’10” and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

If you know where McGuire is, contact the Florence Police Department at (719) 784-3411.