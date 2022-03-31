FLORENCE, Colo. — Florence Police are looking for possible victims of a man accused of scamming an 81-year-old at-risk adult.

In a Facebook post, Florence Police announced that Phillip Herrera is charged with crimes against an at-risk adult, criminal exploitation, and theft after he scammed an elderly Florence resident out of nearly $3900 in February of 2021.

Herrera allegedly scammed the resident while doing business as Quality Services Contractors. Investigators are looking for anyone else in Florence who may have had a similar experience with Herrera or his business.

Call Florence Police at (719) 784-3411 with any information.