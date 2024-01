(FLORENCE, Colo.) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people the police allege are passing counterfeit money.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department Courtesy: Florence Police Department Courtesy: Florence Police Department Courtesy: Florence Police Department Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Florence police posted on social media the photos of the four people and a black SUV. If you have any information about these people or the vehicle call Florence police at (719) 784-3411.