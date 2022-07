Brandon Allen is being sought by the Florence Police Department for sexual assault on a child.

FLORENCE, Colo — The Florence Police Department has issued a public alert regarding a man facing charges of sexual assault on a child.

FPD is looking for Brandon Allen in reference to the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child under 15

Sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust

Allen is described as a white man, about 190 lbs, with hazel eyes and red hair.

Florence police ask that anyone with knowledge of Allen’s whereabouts call them at (719) 784-3411.