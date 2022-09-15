EL PASO COUNTY, Colo, — On Sept. 17, 2017, cyclist Tim Watkins’ body was found just off Limbaugh Trail after he had been reported missing the day before. Five years later, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for his killer.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) posted the anniversary on Facebook, and implored any members of the community who may have information regarding Watkins’ case to come forward.

Watkins was last seen on the morning of Sept. 14, 2017 when he left for a bike ride. He never returned from that ride, and was eventually reported missing to the Palmer Lake Police Department on Sept. 16.

Search and rescue teams responded to the area of Mount Herman Road and found a shoe and bicycle. The search was ultimately called off for the night due to limited lighting, and a person walking in the Mount Herman area would then find Watkins’ body on Sunday, Sept. 17 around noon.

According to EPSO, an autopsy determined that Watkins had been shot.

Over the course of the subsequent investigation, EPSO received numerous tips and and followed any leads those tips provided. As a result of the investigation, persons of interest have been identified; however, no suspects have ever been named, EPSO said.

On the five year anniversary, EPSO posted a video by Detective Sergeant Kurt Smith, asking the community for their assistance and urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant the information may seem, to come forward.

Watch the full video below:

If you have information concerning the death of Tim Watkins, you are urged to call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777.