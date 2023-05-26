(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested five suspects, one adult, and four teenagers for alleged attempted murder after a series of drive-by shootings beginning in Dec. 2022.

PPD said starting in December, PPD’s Special Investigations Division – Gang Unit began an investigation into a series of gang-related drive-by shootings. According to police, a total of four incidents were being investigated.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department. Emilia Rodriguez was one of five suspects in alleged drive-by shootings investigated by Pueblo Police.

Police were able to identify several suspects and police obtained arrest warrants – five suspects are in custody as a result of the investigation, said PPD. The suspects in the investigation are four teens and one adult. They are facing the following charges:

21-year-old Emilia Rodriguez – Three counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

17-year-old boy – 11 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

15-year-old boy – 11 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

14-year-old boy – Seven counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

17-year-old boy – Ten counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

PPD said all incidents were related to the Feed The Family street gang. Police are still investigating the crimes as well as other possible incidents and further charges, and more arrests are possible.