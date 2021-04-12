Five men accused of soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five men have been arrested on charges of soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs, according to police.
Police said the arrests came as the result of an undercover investigation in February.
The suspect arrested in the investigation were:
- Patrick Martin, 32, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Joseph Dimes, 31, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Nicholas Fernandez, 42, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Nathanael Martens, 27, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution, Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- James Harry, 31, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution
- Johnathan Guenther, 67, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery