(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested five people on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a targeted retail theft deployment on the city’s south side.

CSPD said the city continues to experience a rise in retail crime, and noted that there has also been an increase in aggressive behavior toward store employees during the thefts. In response to those statistics, CSPD conducted the deployment on Nov. 3, in partnership with loss prevention employees at retail stores.

CSPD said they made five arrests, with four of the people arrested being charged with new cases associated with retail crime. According to CSPD, the arrests cleared 11 warrants, including one felony and 10 misdemeanor warrants.

$650 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered through this deployment, and CSPD said one local business reported that 3 of those arrested were among their top repeat offenders.

The five people arrested on retail crime charges are: