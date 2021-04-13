Five arrested in string of Colorado Springs bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five people have been arrested in connection with a string of seven bank robberies in the Colorado Springs area this year, according to police.

Police said the robberies happened between January 27 and March 27. They identified the suspects as 24-year-old Jourdain Espinoza, 28-year-old Colee Fullerton, 31-year-old Jonathan Pohlman, 31-year-old Jose Figueroa-Rodriguez, and 40-year-old Bennie Howard. All five have been arrested, according to police.

Police said the pattern included these robberies:

