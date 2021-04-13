Five arrested in string of Colorado Springs bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five people have been arrested in connection with a string of seven bank robberies in the Colorado Springs area this year, according to police.
Police said the robberies happened between January 27 and March 27. They identified the suspects as 24-year-old Jourdain Espinoza, 28-year-old Colee Fullerton, 31-year-old Jonathan Pohlman, 31-year-old Jose Figueroa-Rodriguez, and 40-year-old Bennie Howard. All five have been arrested, according to police.
Police said the pattern included these robberies:
- January 27 at Key Bank, 3605 Hartsel Drive
- January 27 at Key Bank, 5725 North Academy Boulevard
- February 2 at First Bank, 1010 West Baptist Road, Monument
- February 6 at TCF Bank, 2930 South Academy Boulevard
- March 6 at First Bank, 405 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
- March 20 at TCF Bank, 7239 North Academy Boulevard
- March 27 at First Bank, 5815 Constitution Avenue