Five arrested, accused of internet luring of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five people have been arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child in Colorado, according to Colorado Springs police.
Police said in December, the Internet Crimes Against Children unit conducted an undercover operation into the online luring and exploitation of minors. Five people were arrested over the course of the operation. They were identified as:
- Michael Renfro, 39, of Colorado Springs
- Gustavo Cota, 28, of Colorado Springs
- Timothy Brace, 22, of Fort Carson
- Bryan Blakely, 29, of Littleton
- Robert Elliott, 49, of Woodland Park
Police said the suspects are each charged with internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child.