Five arrested, accused of internet luring of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five people have been arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child in Colorado, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said in December, the Internet Crimes Against Children unit conducted an undercover operation into the online luring and exploitation of minors. Five people were arrested over the course of the operation. They were identified as:

Michael Renfro, 39, of Colorado Springs

Gustavo Cota, 28, of Colorado Springs

Timothy Brace, 22, of Fort Carson

Bryan Blakely, 29, of Littleton

Robert Elliott, 49, of Woodland Park

Police said the suspects are each charged with internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child.