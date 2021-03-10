Five accused of distributing drugs at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people have been arrested and one is still wanted in connection with a drug investigation at Dorchester Park, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said over the last few weeks, they have identified five people allegedly distributing drugs to people in the area of Dorchester Park on South Nevada Avenue. Police arrested two of the suspects at the park on Tuesday afternoon. A third suspect was arrested at a South Nevada Avenue motel.

One of the suspects was already in custody, after he was arrested on drug possession charges on February 25.

Police said all four suspects are facing charges of distribution of a controlled substance.

Police are still looking for the fifth suspect.