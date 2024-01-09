(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after a double stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning, Jan. 9 at a Pueblo West tavern.
On Tuesday at 1:40 a.m. deputies responded to the stabbing at Jimmy’s Tavern on South McCulloch Boulevard. When deputies arrived, they learned that a 22-year-old man had suffered serious injuries and a 27-year-old woman had suffered minor injuries after a fight broke out followed by a stabbing. PCSO said the two victims were taken to the hospital.
Deputies learned the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old David Baloun, was asked to leave the bar, and as others inside were attempting to get him to leave, the fight happened and the two victims were stabbed outside.
Baloun left the bar before deputies arrived but was later spotted walking near Joe Martinez Boulevard and South Dante Drive in Pueblo West. He was taken into custody without incident for First and Second-Degree Assault and later booked into the Pueblo County Jail.
PCSO said the investigation is ongoing.