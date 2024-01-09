Deputies learned the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old David Baloun, was asked to leave the bar, and as others inside were attempting to get him to leave, the fight happened and the two victims were stabbed outside.

Baloun left the bar before deputies arrived but was later spotted walking near Joe Martinez Boulevard and South Dante Drive in Pueblo West. He was taken into custody without incident for First and Second-Degree Assault and later booked into the Pueblo County Jail.