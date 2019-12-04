1  of  2
Fight leads to shots fired in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he fired shots during a fight in northeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said around 11 p.m., two men got into a fight in the area of the Montebello Gardens apartments on Montebello Drive. One of the men ran back into his apartment and started shooting at the other man, according to police.

Police said both men sustained minor injuries from the fight, but no one was hit by the shots.

The man accused of firing the gun, 28-year-old Devon Gray, was arrested.

