Fight at gas station sends one man to the hospital, the other to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fight at a Colorado Springs convenience store left one man hospitalized and another behind bars Wednesday evening.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a convenience store clerk called police after two men started fighting in the store located on the 500 block of South Nevada Avenue, which is near Kinship Landing.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Tyrek Jumar Williams, had beat the victim unconscious and continued to assault him.

Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and Williams stopped his assault. Soon after, police arrived and took Williams into custody and later transported him to CJC for attempted murder. Williams is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently being treated for his injuries.