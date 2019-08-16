Felony suspect surrenders after being chased by CSPD K9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants surrendered when officers deployed a K9 to help arrest him Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 3:45 p.m., officers were working on an unrelated case in the area of 19th Street and Uintah Street when they spotted Zachary Burns, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Police said when some of the officers tried to arrest Burns, he ran. The officers chased him toward another officer and a K9, Kylo. The K9 officer gave a warning, but Burns continued to run, according to police. The officer then deployed K9 Kylo. When Burns saw Kylo running toward him, he dove to the ground and called out that he surrendered, according to police.

The K9 officer called Kylo back, and Burns sustained only minor scrapes from diving to the ground.

According to court records, Burns was wanted on warrants for theft and identity theft. He was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on multiple charges in connection with an assault on April 16.