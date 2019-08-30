Felony suspect arrested at central Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A felony suspect was arrested at a central Colorado Springs motel early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said just after midnight Thursday, they received a tip that Daniel Boutin, who was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, was at a motel at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Chestnut Street.

Officers went to the motel and detained several people, including Boutin. He was arrested without incident, according to police.

Bouton was previously arrested after leading deputies on a chase from eastern Colorado Springs to Old Colorado City earlier this year, according to the sheriff’s office.