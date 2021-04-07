Felony suspect arrested at central Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A felony suspect was arrested after barricading himself inside a Colorado Springs apartment Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said around 10 p.m., they got a call about a domestic violence incident at an apartment on Dortmund Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. The victim was able to escape to safety, according to police.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside his apartment. Officers obtained search and arrest warrants and, with the help of a K9, arrested the suspect.

Police said the suspect was arrested on felony domestic violence-related charges, along with a previous felony warrant.