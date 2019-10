COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A felony suspect was arrested after a standoff at a home just north of downtown Monday evening, according to police.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., they went to a home in the area of Nevada Avenue and Monument Street to arrest Frank Feezor, 38, who was wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.

When officers contacted Feezor, he refused to surrender, according to police. Officers eventually went into the home and arrested Feezor without further incident.