PUEBLO, Colo. -- The man accused in the 2013 murder of Kelsie Schelling returned to a Pueblo courtroom on Friday. At the outset of trial, the judge issued a decorum which does not allow media to record audio or video, take still pictures, or live report (i.e. reporters may not Tweet information from inside the courthouse).

FOX21's Brandon Thompson has been following the trial of Donthe Lucas this week. Lucas is charged with first degree murder in the death of Kelsie Schelling. Schelling's mother and friends, who have taken the stand this week, have described a volatile on-again off-again relationship between Lucas and Schelling, which soured when Schelling became pregnant.