February 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Gabriel Pino, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’ tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Pino has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary. He has a second no bond warrant for Trespassing which includes Criminal Mischief.

Lisa Apodaca, 41, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Apodaca has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.