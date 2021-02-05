February 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Carlos Montoya and Albert Ayala / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Carlos Montoya, 47, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’04”, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Montoya has a no bond warrant for Bail Secured Bond-Flight to Avoid which includes: Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, Violation of a Protection Order, Driving Under Restraint and Divided Highway-Drove Wrong Side. He has a second no bond warrant for Contempt of Court-Property Damage which includes Criminal Mischief.

Albert Ayala, 39, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’00”, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ayala has a no bond warrant for Assault. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Speeding 25-39, 37 Miles Over the Limit and Driving Under Restraint. His total bond amount is $1,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

