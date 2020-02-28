Live Now
February 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Higino Padilla and Donley Pippin / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Higino Padilla, 34, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Padilla has two no bond warrants for Contempt of Court which includes Assault, Violation of a Protection Order and Criminal Mischief. He also has two warrants for Failure to Comply which include Harassment and Assault. His total bond amount is $6,500.

Donley Pippin, 33, is described as a White man, 5’04”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Pippin has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

