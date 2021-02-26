February 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Dominic Treadway and Raymond Gallegos / Pueblo Police Department

Dominic Treadway and Raymond Gallegos / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Dominic Treadway, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’04”, 290 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes. Treadway has a no bond warrant for Assault.

Raymond Gallegos, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’04”, 120 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes. Gallegos has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local