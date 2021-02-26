February 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Dominic Treadway, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’04”, 290 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Treadway has a no bond warrant for Assault.

Raymond Gallegos, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’04”, 120 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Gallegos has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.