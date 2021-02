COLORADO SPRINGS -- The woman accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, last year at their Lorson Ranch home, now asking for new representation.

Letecia Stauch was in court Friday via video conference for a closed-door conflict hearing. When Stauch requested new attorneys the 4th Judicial District Chief Judge Will Bain closed the courtroom to everyone except the defendant and her lawyers. She will next head to an Arguello advisement which is typically used when a defendant plans on representing themselves.