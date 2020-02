COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

BRELAN JARE BLUNT is a Black Male, 24 years old, 6’ tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BLUNT is wanted for Stalking, Harassment and Violation of a Protection Order x2.

NORMAN CAMPBELLTONEY is a Hispanic Male, 38 years old, 5’7” tall, and 245 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CAMPBELLTONEY is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

HENRY COULTER is a White Male, 60 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. COULTER is wanted for Menacing.

JIMMY HERSRUD is a White Male, 55 years old, 5’8” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. HERSRUD is wanted for 2nd Degree Kidnapping/Domestic Violence.

LENIN ERNESTO MATOS is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’3” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MATOS is wanted for Failure to Appear re: Assault, Harassment and Menacing.

JAMES DARREN MCGUIRE is a Black Male, 28 years old, 6’7” tall, and 225 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MCGUIRE is wanted for Attempted Murder x2, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Menacing, Child Abuse and Harassment.

SKYLAR MELISSA PALOMINO is a White Female, 20 years old, 4’11” tall, and 105 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PALOMINO is wanted for Failure to Appear: Assault, Possession of Controlled Substance and Motor Vehicle Theft.

VICTOR OSWALDO PASTOR-CARDONA is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’4” tall, and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PASTOR-CARDONA is wanted for Burglary, Violation of a Protection Order, Menacing and Harassment.