February 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Shannon Lucero, 42, who has been featured twice before on 04-29-2016 and 11-11-2016, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lucero has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Motor Vehicle Theft, original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Vehicle Eluding, Impersonation a Peace Officer, 1 st Degree Criminal Trespass and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

Samuel Jaramillo, 31, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary and his original charges of 2nd Degree Burglary- Dwelling x2 and Attempted Escape x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.