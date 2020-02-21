February 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shannon Lucero and Samuel Jaramillo / Pueblo Police Department

Shannon Lucero and Samuel Jaramillo / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Shannon Lucero, 42, who has been featured twice before on 04-29-2016 and 11-11-2016, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lucero has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Motor Vehicle Theft, original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Vehicle Eluding, Impersonation a Peace Officer, 1 st Degree Criminal Trespass and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

Samuel Jaramillo, 31, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary and his original charges of 2nd Degree Burglary- Dwelling x2 and Attempted Escape x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local