February 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Christopher Esquivel and Manuel Garcia / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Christopher Esquivel, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 180 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes. Esquivel has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Manuel Garcia, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Garcia has a no bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. He
has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Dangerous Drugs, Driving After Revocation
Prohibited and No Insurance-Driver. His fourth warrant is for a Traffic Offense which includes
Vehicular Eluding, Driving After Revocation Prohibited and Careless Driving. His total bond
amount is $22,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

