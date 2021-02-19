February 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Christopher Esquivel, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 180 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Esquivel has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Manuel Garcia, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Garcia has a no bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. He

has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Dangerous Drugs, Driving After Revocation

Prohibited and No Insurance-Driver. His fourth warrant is for a Traffic Offense which includes

Vehicular Eluding, Driving After Revocation Prohibited and Careless Driving. His total bond

amount is $22,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.