February 14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Julian Gutierrez, 31, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Gutierrez has a no bond warrant for Robbery.

Robert Solony, 30, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Solony has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Vehicle Theft and Theft from the Person. His bond amount is $50,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

