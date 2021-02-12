February 12 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Emanuel Gallegos and Marissa Smith / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Emanuel Gallegos, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’01”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and
brown eyes. Gallegos has a no bond warrant for Flight-Escape which includes Burglary and a no
bond warrant for Motor Vehicle Theft.

Marissa Smith, 22, is described as a White woman, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue
eyes. Smith has a total of six warrants. She has a no bond warrant for Assault. A warrant for Failure
to Comply and four warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Assault,
Burglary, Violation of a Protection Order, Larceny, Driving Under Restraint, Failure to Display
Proof of Insurance and Seatbelt-Not Used. Her total bond amount is $25,501.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

