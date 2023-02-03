(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Thomas Carillo, 43, is a Hispanic male, 6’01” tall, 275 pounds, with brown hair and

brown eyes. Carillo has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure to

Appear – Traffic Offense, which includes Driving After Revocation Prohibited. His total bond amount is $21,000.

Nico Saiz-Carbajal, 25, is a Hispanic male, 5’06” tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Saiz-Carbajal has a no-bond warrant for Robbery, which includes the following charges: Robbery/Aggravated-Intent Kill/Maim/Wound with a Weapon, Kidnapping 2- of a Child- Real/Simulated Weapon and Felony Menacing with a Deadly Weapon.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.