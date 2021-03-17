FBI seeks public’s help in disappearance and murder of Avery Whiteskunk

DENVER —Durango Resident Agency (RA) is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the disappearance and murder of Avery Whiteskunk.

He was last seen by family members on January 30, 2004, in Towaoc, Colorado. The next day, the family filed a missing person’s report with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. On March 19, 2004, Whiteskunk’s body was recovered on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, and an autopsy determined the cause of his death was a homicide.

This case was prioritized for renewed investigation in response to the November 2019 launch of the National Strategy to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons by the United States Department of Justice. FBI Denver—Durango RA investigators reviewed several cold case missing persons and homicides on the two reservations in southwest Colorado and determined Whiteskunk’s murder is a potentially solvable case.

“The FBI vigorously investigates violent crimes that affect tribal communities. We are committed to protecting all communities we serve, helping victims, and ensuring that justice is met for violent criminal offenders. We hope that sharing the Seeking Information poster with neighboring communities in the Four Corners area will encourage those with information to come forward to help solve this crime and bring closure to Mr. Whiteskunk’s family.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for the murder of Avery Whiteskunk.