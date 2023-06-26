(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Denver is still seeking information on a man who failed to appear in court on charges of luring and sexually assaulting underage girls at his home in 2007.

According to FBI Denver, in 2007, Gregory Whitehead allegedly lured two underage girls to his home under the ruse of house cleaning services. While the girls were at his home, he allegedly served them alcohol, took graphic photos of them, and paid them for sexual favors.

Following a report of sexual assault on a minor to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Whitehead was arrested on multiple charges, including Sexual Exploitation of Children, Soliciting for Child Prostitution, Inducement of Child Prostitution, Criminal Attempt to Commit Sexual Assault, and Sexual Assault.

FBI Denver said on Jan. 4, 2008, Whitehead failed to appear at a hearing and the state district court issued a Failure to Appear warrant for his arrest. Then, on June 26, 2008, Whitehead was federally charged with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution, and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

Gregory Whitehead, photographed in 2007, courtesy: FBI Denver Gregory Whitehead, photographed in 2007, courtesy: FBI Denver

Whitehead is currently 61 years old and is described as a white man, 6’2″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair, though is mostly bald, FBI Denver said. He has scars on the fingers of his left hand and on his abdomen. He may wear contact lenses or glasses.

If you know of Whitehead’s whereabouts or think you may have seen him, you are asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.