FBI: Reno bank robbery suspect showed photo ID the day before

Surveillance image shows the man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank in the Reno area Friday. / Courtesy Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the suspect in a bank robbery north of Reno showed a teller his photo ID the day before, when he inquired about opening a bank account.

Sheriff’s deputies and the FBI say they’re searching for 32-year-old Albert Diaz-Ordaz Jr. after he allegedly made off with $10,000 Friday from a Wells Fargo Bank in Sun Valley.

Prosecutors said in court documents filed Monday that Diaz-Ordaz appeared to be concealing a weapon in his pocket when he handed a note to a teller that read, “Give me $10,000 and no one gets hurt.”

Another teller said he recognized him from the previous day when he presented the ID.

An FBI agent says another witness said a man believed to be Diaz-Ordaz asked him to purchase a gun for him and help with “a bank job.”