Father arrested after child injured in Yoder shooting

YODER, Colo. — A father has been arrested after a child was seriously injured in a shooting in Yoder Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the family home on Edison Road. The family called to report the shooting, and the parents were there when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, then to another hospital by helicopter. Deputies said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

The child’s father, 34-year-old Nikolay Krutitskiy, was arrested on the following charges:

First Degree Assault

Child Abuse – Serious Injury/Knowingly or Reckless

Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender

Child Abuse – Without Injury/Knowing or Reckless

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Violation of Restraining Order

Reckless Endangerment

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing.