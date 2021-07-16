Father and son arrested in connection with shots fired in Fountain Thursday evening

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A father and son have been arrested after shots were fired during a disturbance in Fountain Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said no one was injured and no property appeared to be damaged by the shots, which happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Fountain Ridge Apartments on Comanche Village Drive.

Police identified the suspects as Kenneth Coleman, 59, his son Aaron Adams, 30. Police said they were in possession of several guns.

Both suspects were booked into jail on multiple charges, including felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.