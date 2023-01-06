(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old William Brueche had missed his court-ordered child exchange that would regularly take place in the TCSO parking lot.

Deputies attempted a welfare check for five-year-old Liam Brueche at William’s home, but no one was home. TCSO said deputies continued searching the area throughout the night of Jan. 4 and investigating possible whereabouts of the father and son, as information indicated that William was still in the Teller County area.

Just after noon on Jan. 5, TCSO received a 911 call of an unconscious man in a pickup truck in Florissant, and the truck was confirmed to be the truck deputies were searching for in the missed child exchange.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found William and Liam dead inside the truck.

TCSO said detectives and investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) have determined they died as a result of a murder-suicide.