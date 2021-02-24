Father accused of running over son sentenced to 6 years

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Cañon City man accused of running over and killing his 1-year-old son last January was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Isaac Bullard / Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Fremont County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, as part of a plea agreement, 38-year-old Isaac Bullard will serve six years behind bars for vehicular homicide, and six years for making marijuana concentrate using a hazardous substance. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve six years total.

The incident happened in January 2020, when Bullard and his 1-year-old son were on their way to a babysitter’s, according to the sheriff’s office. Bullard packed up his truck and dogs, but forgot about his son. He got into his driveway and pulled away.

“Inadvertently he did not get the child in the car seat and didn’t recognize that until he was to 15th Street,” Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said earlier this year. “He turned around, went back, and discovered his child in the driveway.”

Bullard tried taking his son to a nearby fire station after finding him unresponsive. The boy later died.