Father accused of running over son now facing marijuana cultivation charges

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Cañon City man accused of hitting and killing his 3-year-old son is now facing additional charges for cultivation of marijuana, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac Bullard, 38, was arrested after running over his 3-year-old son in his driveway on Natalie Street Wednesday, according to deputies. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse, and careless driving causing death in connection with the crash.

Thursday afternoon, investigators from several departments executed a search warrant on the home. As a result of the investigation, Bullard is now charged with cultivation of 30 or more marijuana plants, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute 50 pounds or more of marijuana, and unlawful manufacture of marijuana concentrate using a dangerous substance.

Bullard is currently being held at the Fremont County jail on the new charges.