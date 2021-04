FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — According to Colorado State Patrol, a very serious motorcycle crash on highway 115 has blocked traffic lanes and suggests using I-25 as an alternate route at this time.

CSP says a 72 year-old man was traveling southbound on highway 115 when he died in the crash.

There are no road closures, just blocked lanes at this time. Traffic is being detoured to alternate routes.

CSP is working a very serious motorcycle crash on H115 at MP 24 in Fremont County. This is north of Penrose. Traffic lanes are blocked and traffic is alternating. There is very heavy traffic. Use I25 as an alternate route. — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) April 11, 2021

This is a developing story, check back in with FOX21 News as more information becomes available.