(PUEBLO, Colo) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 on the west side of Pueblo.

A vehicle was found upside down in a yard, and witnesses informed officers that there was a minor lying on the ground. The minor was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

“Despite life-saving measures, the juvenile victim succumbed to his injuries,” said PPD.

Witnesses told PPD they saw two women standing around the vehicle, who then walked to The Alta Convenience Store, where they were picked up by a brown or tan Ford Explorer.

Both the Traffic Division and Crime Scene Investigators responded to help officers. The investigation showed that the vehicle was northbound on Prairie Avenue and turned eastbound onto Thatcher Avenue.

The vehicle then lost control and drove up on the sidewalk, where it hit a chain-link fence and began to roll over. It rolled across Gaylord Avenue where it ended up on its roof.

PPD said the minor appears to have been walking toward to The Alta Convenience Store when he was hit by the car.