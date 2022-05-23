COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers arrested a woman, but are still looking for a man after an odd, albeit dangerous, encounter on Friday.

It happened in the downtown area of the city in the middle of the afternoon. Officers say they watched an older BMW SUV – driving without plates – weave out of its lane and almost hit another car.

Officers say they stopped the BMW near Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street and that the woman behind the wheel, later identified as 25-year-old Amber Anderson, gave them several fake names. When they asked her to get out of the vehicle, officers say Anderson hit the gas instead, ran “a solid red light” at Pikes Peak Avenue and Weber Street, and broadsided a Jeep SUV.

Officers say the man driving the Jeep was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

That’s when a call of a shooting at the Pioneers Museum came in.

One officer moved back up to the scene of the crash with the Jeep where, he says, he saw Anderson and a man get out of the BMW and run away.

Officers caught up to Anderson and arrested her. She’s now facing charges of multiple felonies including vehicular eluding, vehicular assault, felony hit and run, and more.

During the course of their investigation, officers were able to identify Anderson’s passenger as 28-year-old Tyler Wirick.

They determined Wirick called CSPD dispatch during the initial traffic stop, to falsely report the shooting at the Pioneers Museum and distract officers. The call for help was unfounded and Wirick is now wanted for false reporting.