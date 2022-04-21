FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is warning residents about a person impersonating an officer and city official.

According to FPD, several people have received suspicious phone calls from someone identifying themselves as Officer Paige Foster or Deputy City Manager Todd Evans.

FPD reminds residents that law enforcement will never call you and ask you to pay any type of fine in lieu of going to jail. In addition, never provide your personal information or any money to these callers.

If you have any information about this caller, contact FPD.