Ex-Colorado coroner, wife plead not guilty to corpse abuse

Crime

by: Summit Daily News

Posted: / Updated:
Shannon Kent

Shannon Kent

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — A couple who run several Colorado funeral homes have pled not guilty to charges of tampering with a human body.

The Summit Daily News reports that Shannon Kent, the former coroner for Lake County, and his wife, Staci Kent, were arrested in February after a badly decaying body was found in their Silverthorne funeral home west of Denver.

The deceased was later identified as Victor Akubuo, who died in a car crash last July.

The Kents allegedly claimed they could not transport Akubuo back to Nigeria because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Shannon Kent was previously barred for life from funerary services on accusations of unsanitary conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local