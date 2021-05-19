Ex-Colorado coroner, wife plead not guilty to corpse abuse

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — A couple who run several Colorado funeral homes have pled not guilty to charges of tampering with a human body.

The Summit Daily News reports that Shannon Kent, the former coroner for Lake County, and his wife, Staci Kent, were arrested in February after a badly decaying body was found in their Silverthorne funeral home west of Denver.

The deceased was later identified as Victor Akubuo, who died in a car crash last July.

The Kents allegedly claimed they could not transport Akubuo back to Nigeria because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Shannon Kent was previously barred for life from funerary services on accusations of unsanitary conditions.