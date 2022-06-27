COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

EPSO said the crime occurred at around 5 a.m. June 23 at the Loaf & Jug at 6695 Galley Road. EPSO said they hope the logos on the suspects’ sweatshirts are distinctive enough that someone may be able to identify them.





If you recognize either of these people, you are asked to call EPSO’s tip line at 719-520-7777, or Pikes Peak Area Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867.