EPSO searching for two women who broke into car, stole cash and cards, and spent them at nearby stores

EL PASO COUNT, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for two people wanted for breaking into a car, stealing credit cards and money, and then later using the cards at a nearby Walmart and Target.

According to EPSO, two women broke into a car located at 3440 North Cheyenne Canyon Road in unincorporated El Paso County on Nov. 11 sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. During that time, they stole four credit cards and cash from a purse.

Police are looking for two suspect they believe stole several credit cards and money from a car in unincorporated El Paso County

Later that same day, the women attempted to charge approximately $600 on the stolen cards at local Walmart and Target stores.

Their pictures were captured on store surveillance cameras. Their descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1: White female with long dark hair. She was wearing a black ball cap, a pink mask, a Minnie Mouse shirt, black pants, and gray tennis shoes. She was carrying a slung bag/purse.

Suspect #1

Suspect #2: White female with long blonde hair. She was wearing a green ball cap, a blue mask, a white shirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes. She was wearing a fanny pack.

Suspect #2

If you recognize either or both of these suspects, contact EPSO Investigator Laughn Rowe at LaughnRowe@elpasoco.com or call 719-390-5555.