EPSO searching for two suspects in laundromat burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who attempted to steal money from a laundromat a couple of weeks ago.

According to deputies, on November 16 between 4:45 a.m. through 5:30 a.m. two suspects attempted to access vending and coin machines at a laundromat located in the 600 block of Peterson Road.

The suspects are seen on surveillance video trying to break into a coin box at the business. This caused damage to the coin box by using a bolt-cutter. When the first suspect was unsuccessful, the second suspect attempts to access the coin box with the bolt-cutter and was also unsuccessful.

Both suspects then enter the business. It is possible the first suspect fired a shot at a vending machine in an attempt to gain access. The gun is a black handgun with an extended magazine. A 9mm shell casing was found on scene.

The first suspect appears to be driving the vehicle, and the second suspect appears to be the passenger. Images from video surveillance of the suspect vehicle is from another property owned by the victim that was burglarized.













The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s, 5’10”, thin build, wearing a gray ball cap with a flame design on the brim (later switching into a gray knitted cap with “ABC” embroidered in black thread), a black hooded sweater with a Rick & Morty logo, a purple bandanna, a green shelled necklace, and black shoes with white trim.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a light gray bandanna.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver GMC Terrain with no front license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident and/or of the suspects is urged to call 719-520-7777 and reference case #20-13254.